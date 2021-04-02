Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 564,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $50.60.

