Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $49.88 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

