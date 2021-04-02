Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $185.91

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 185.91 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 224.20 ($2.93). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 222.10 ($2.90), with a volume of 949,911 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.91. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

