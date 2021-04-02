Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS: NOPMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.25 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Neo Performance Materials was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

