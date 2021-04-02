Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

3/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/11/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

3/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

ZS stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,312 shares of company stock worth $13,050,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

