Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Digital Turbine (APPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently:

3/30/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/12/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/8/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/4/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/1/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.27 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

