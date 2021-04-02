Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 685 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 735% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

HRTX stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

