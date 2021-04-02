iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.78

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 323.78 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 311.56 ($4.07). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 86,580 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.78.

In other iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

