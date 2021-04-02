ION Price Down 37.7% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ION has a total market cap of $406,367.18 and $2,604.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00284756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,558,725 coins and its circulating supply is 13,658,725 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.