IONChain Market Capitalization Tops $365,751.43 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $365,751.43 and $3,960.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,086.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

