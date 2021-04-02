IOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $350.02 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $910.55 million and $350.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

