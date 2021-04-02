IOTA Hits One Day Volume of $125.89 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $125.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00062734 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

