IoTeX Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $496.86 million and approximately $86.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,008.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.