IQeon (IQN) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $748,876.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 986.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

