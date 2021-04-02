iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

