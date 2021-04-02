iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,978,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,078,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

