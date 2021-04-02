iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

