iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $65.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

