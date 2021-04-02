iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of IDEV opened at $65.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $65.73.

