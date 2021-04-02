iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 825,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,003 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 1,097,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

