iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

