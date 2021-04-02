iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $95.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $100.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73.

