iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,309 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $87,179,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000.

THD stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $83.55.

