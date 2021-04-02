iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.24% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 1,387,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

