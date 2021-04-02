iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 866.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $231,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

