iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.