iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.