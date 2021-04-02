iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

