iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stake Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.