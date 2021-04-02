iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 242.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,491 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 3.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. 2,168,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,820. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

