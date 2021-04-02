Italo (XTA) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Italo has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $31,553.64 and approximately $3,388.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00764439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,744,780 coins and its circulating supply is 17,744,780 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.