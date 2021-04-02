Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.