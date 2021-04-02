Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,362 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.75% of Ituran Location and Control worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $515.40 million, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

