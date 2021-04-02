Ixcoin (IXC) Price Hits $0.0776 on Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,181,527 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

