Ixcoin Price Tops $0.0780 on Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Ixcoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $336.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,181,413 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

