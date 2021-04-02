Jacques D’amours Sells 25,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total transaction of C$1,029,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,286.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.30. 46,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$47.57. The company has a market cap of C$44.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

