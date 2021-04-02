Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,293 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.43% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

FDIV opened at $49.29 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.