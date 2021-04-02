Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

