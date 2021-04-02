Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 31,875 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $155.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

