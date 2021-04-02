Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 28,534 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

