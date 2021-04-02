Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

CG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

