Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.