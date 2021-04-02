Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 308.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,746,741 shares of company stock valued at $352,203,094. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

