Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 15,254 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Nucor by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $79.88 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.