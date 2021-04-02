Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 6,531 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 190,457 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 559.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

