Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.94 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.
BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.
In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,238.
About Bentley Systems
