Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.94 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,238.

