Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 195,358 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.
Shares of OZON opened at $58.00 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
