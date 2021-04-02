Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 195,358 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of OZON opened at $58.00 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25.

OZON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.