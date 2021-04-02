Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

MetLife stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

