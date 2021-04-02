Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,956 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

