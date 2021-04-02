Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,843.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.46% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

